GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GameStop were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,261,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NYSE GME opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie W. Teffner bought 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,368.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,268 shares of company stock worth $175,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.