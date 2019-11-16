Galilel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,064.00 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Galilel coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Galilel has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. Galilel has a total market cap of $110,567.00 and $1,064.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel Profile

GALI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2018. Galilel’s total supply is 18,264,891 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,166 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galilel Coin Trading

Galilel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galilel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

