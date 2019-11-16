Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.39, 13,117 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 332,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

