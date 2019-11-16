G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.99. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 209,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

