FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Reduced by KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

CLF stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,849 shares in the company, valued at $701,739.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $247,420. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

