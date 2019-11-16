FY2019 EPS Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($13.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($13.33). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($12.11) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

SAGE stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

