FY2019 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Decreased by Analyst

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In related news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $35,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $109,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $160,602 over the last 90 days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

