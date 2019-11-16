FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$572.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$558.56 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.