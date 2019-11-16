FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Issued By William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Haymaker Acquisition stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

