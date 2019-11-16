FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,851.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

