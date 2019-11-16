FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29).

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.