FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Issued By Raymond James

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

