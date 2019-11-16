Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fuling Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. Fuling Global has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

