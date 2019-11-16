FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 43.6%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was up 43.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 5,018,118 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,762,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

