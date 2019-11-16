FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. BidaskClub raised FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,440 shares of company stock worth $253,846. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

