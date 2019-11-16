FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 649 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.66. FRP Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

