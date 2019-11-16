FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

