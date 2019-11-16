Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

In other news, Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $229,283.88. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $3,619,996.38.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

