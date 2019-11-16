FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FOX stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,190.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

