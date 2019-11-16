Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 456,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $946,550. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

