Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 1,828,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 257,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.