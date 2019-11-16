Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.21), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,179.54).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 8,320 ($108.72) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,839.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($112.37) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,216.67 ($107.37).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

