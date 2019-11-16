Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR opened at $22.03 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.