Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR opened at $22.03 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.