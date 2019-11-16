Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fitbit posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIT. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,607,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,903,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit stock remained flat at $$6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,381,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.