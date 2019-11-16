First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,326 shares of company stock worth $21,984,172 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

QTWO stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

