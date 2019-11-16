First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,008,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $585,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,670. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

