First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,449 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

