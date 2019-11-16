First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 113,970 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 338.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,071 shares of company stock worth $1,835,534. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

