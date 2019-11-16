First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,481 shares of company stock valued at $957,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.60 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

