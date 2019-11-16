First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

