First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.23

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 271954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.