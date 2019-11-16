First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 12.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,604,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $25.51.

