First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

