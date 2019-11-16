First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 24,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $34.45.

