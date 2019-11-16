First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,831 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,876 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

