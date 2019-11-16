Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Update

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 358,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 137,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNJN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 47,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finjan will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

