Financial Review: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & NIO (NASDAQ:NIO)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 1.61% 8.49% 2.40% NIO -152.51% -107.06% -24.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 NIO 2 3 2 0 2.00

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. NIO has a consensus price target of $4.14, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 3.10 -$50.76 million N/A N/A NIO $720.12 million 2.56 -$1.40 billion ($10.21) -0.18

Niu Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats NIO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

