Financial Contrast: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & PAVmed (OTCMKTS:PAVM)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 224.51 -$7.53 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

Biostage has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -511.62% -337.94% PAVmed N/A N/A -140.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

PAVmed beats Biostage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

