Financial Comparison: BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 126.98%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -102.90% Voyager Therapeutics -72.64% -57.32% -15.83%

Volatility & Risk

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Voyager Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -1.61 Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 62.52 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -4.67

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.