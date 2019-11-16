Financial Comparison: Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Allakos has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allakos and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos N/A -44.81% -41.40% TG Therapeutics -116,975.00% -983.08% -180.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allakos and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos 0 0 1 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 78.13%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Allakos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allakos and TG Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos N/A N/A -$43.54 million ($2.20) -33.05 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 5,058.29 -$173.48 million N/A N/A

Allakos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Allakos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allakos beats TG Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

