Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.98. 27,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

