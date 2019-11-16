Financial Architects Inc Has $89,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,304. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

