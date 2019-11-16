Financial Architects Inc Has $67,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. 2,220,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

