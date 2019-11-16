Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Financial Group by 66.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

