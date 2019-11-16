Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

