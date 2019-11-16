FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.
NYSE:FDX opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
