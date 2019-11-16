FedEx Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

NYSE:FDX opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

