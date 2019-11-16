Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:F traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.