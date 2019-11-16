Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP Sells $157,448.48 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 4,200,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,666. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

