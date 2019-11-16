Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,087,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 456,172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

