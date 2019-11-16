FansTime Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and FCoin. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $61,531.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00236866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.01448186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00145746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.